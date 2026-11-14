Carthage and nearby areas have a steady need for medical pros right now, from imaging to inpatient hospital medicine. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Carthage, MS

Type: Other (hospital-based)

Other (hospital-based) Salary: Not listed

Perform ultrasound imaging to help diagnose and treat patients, following radiology standards and hospital protocols. Great fit if you’re ARDMS/RVT registered or a new grad planning to sit for boards soon; BLS required within 14 days of hire.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

Location Listed: Carthage, MS (assignment at facility in Southaven, MS )

Carthage, MS (assignment at facility in ) Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens

Salary: Not listed

Provide inpatient hospital medicine coverage for adult patients on day or night shifts with no call. Board certification and prescriptive authority are required; assignment starts 02/10/2027 and is ongoing, with full support from the locums agency.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

Location Listed: Carthage, MS (assignment at facility in Southaven, MS )

Carthage, MS (assignment at facility in ) Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient hospital medicine role for a PA, caring for adult patients on day and night shifts with no call. You’ll round, write treatment plans, and collaborate with the care team; board certification and prescriptive authority are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in and around Carthage tend to update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.