undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Carthage, MS for 2024 and Beyond
Carthage and nearby areas have a steady need for medical pros right now, from imaging to inpatient hospital medicine. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.
Technologist – Ultrasound Certified
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Carthage, MS
- Type: Other (hospital-based)
- Salary: Not listed
Perform ultrasound imaging to help diagnose and treat patients, following radiology standards and hospital protocols. Great fit if you’re ARDMS/RVT registered or a new grad planning to sit for boards soon; BLS required within 14 days of hire.
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner – Locum Tenens (Southaven Facility)
- Employer: LocumTenens.com
- Location Listed: Carthage, MS (assignment at facility in Southaven, MS)
- Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens
- Salary: Not listed
Provide inpatient hospital medicine coverage for adult patients on day or night shifts with no call. Board certification and prescriptive authority are required; assignment starts 02/10/2027 and is ongoing, with full support from the locums agency.
Hospitalist Physician Associate – Locum Tenens (Southaven Facility)
- Employer: LocumTenens.com
- Location Listed: Carthage, MS (assignment at facility in Southaven, MS)
- Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens
- Salary: Not listed
Inpatient hospital medicine role for a PA, caring for adult patients on day and night shifts with no call. You’ll round, write treatment plans, and collaborate with the care team; board certification and prescriptive authority are required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in and around Carthage tend to update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.