Looking for a loyal new friend in Carthage, MO? These adoptable dogs at Carthage Humane Society Inc are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (male puppy)

(male puppy) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc

Phone: (417) 358-6402

Wombat is a young Dutch Shepherd mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. If you’re looking for an active companion to grow up with your family, he could be your guy.

👉 Meet Wombat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (male puppy)

(male puppy) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc

Phone: (417) 358-6402

Badger is another sweet Dutch Shepherd mix baby boy. He’s at a great age for training, bonding, and becoming your best buddy for years to come.

👉 Meet Badger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (female puppy)

(female puppy) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc

Phone: (417) 358-6402

Squirrel is a baby Dutch Shepherd mix girl with a lower adoption fee, making it a bit easier to bring her home. She’s ready for someone patient and kind to guide her as she grows.

👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (male puppy)

(male puppy) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc

Phone: (417) 358-6402

Chipmunk is another adorable Dutch Shepherd mix boy. If you love the idea of an energetic, medium-sized dog to train and adventure with, he may be a great match.

👉 Meet Chipmunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (male)

(male) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc

Phone: (417) 358-6402

Cooper is a young hound mix, likely to enjoy walks, sniffing the world, and hanging out with his people. With his lower adoption fee, he’s a wonderful option if you want a dog past the tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Carthage, Missouri, please consider visiting Carthage Humane Society Inc or giving them a call at (417) 358-6402 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.