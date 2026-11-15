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🐶 Playful Shepherd & Hound Mix Dogs Ready for Adoption in Carthage
Looking for a loyal new friend in Carthage, MO? These adoptable dogs at Carthage Humane Society Inc are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.
Wombat
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (male puppy)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc
- Phone: (417) 358-6402
Wombat is a young Dutch Shepherd mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. If you’re looking for an active companion to grow up with your family, he could be your guy.
👉 Meet Wombat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Badger
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (male puppy)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc
- Phone: (417) 358-6402
Badger is another sweet Dutch Shepherd mix baby boy. He’s at a great age for training, bonding, and becoming your best buddy for years to come.
👉 Meet Badger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squirrel
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (female puppy)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc
- Phone: (417) 358-6402
Squirrel is a baby Dutch Shepherd mix girl with a lower adoption fee, making it a bit easier to bring her home. She’s ready for someone patient and kind to guide her as she grows.
👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chipmunk
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (male puppy)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc
- Phone: (417) 358-6402
Chipmunk is another adorable Dutch Shepherd mix boy. If you love the idea of an energetic, medium-sized dog to train and adventure with, he may be a great match.
👉 Meet Chipmunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cooper
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (male)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc
- Phone: (417) 358-6402
Cooper is a young hound mix, likely to enjoy walks, sniffing the world, and hanging out with his people. With his lower adoption fee, he’s a wonderful option if you want a dog past the tiny puppy stage.
👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Carthage, Missouri, please consider visiting Carthage Humane Society Inc or giving them a call at (417) 358-6402 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.