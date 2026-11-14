Carthage is busy right now with warehouse and fulfillment work, especially in cold storage and big-box retail. If you like fast-paced shifts and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Americold Logistics, LLC.

Americold Logistics, LLC. Location: Carthage, MO (1331 Civil War Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,500 – $73,000 per year (estimated range from employer)

Lead a team in a temperature-controlled warehouse that helps keep food moving across the country. You’ll oversee shipping/receiving, safety, and shift communication, and you’ll need 3+ years of warehouse or supervisory experience plus forklift certification.

Employer: Americold Logistics, LLC.

Americold Logistics, LLC. Location: Carthage, MO (1331 Civil War Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate sit-down and stand-up forklifts and pallet jacks to move and stack food products in a very cold warehouse environment. Good fit if you’re comfortable with physical work, can handle freezer temps down to -45°F, and want steady hours with a global logistics company.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: Carthage, MO

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not listed)

Pick, stage, and fulfill online and in-store orders while helping customers find what they need. You’ll use store tech and powered equipment (forklift/order picker/reach truck) and work closely with the team to keep orders accurate and on time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.