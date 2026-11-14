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🐶 Playful Shepherd & Hound Dogs Ready for Adoption in Carthage
Looking for a loyal buddy in Carthage, MO? These adoptable dogs at Carthage Humane Society Inc are hoping for a loving home and a fresh start.
Wombat
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc
- Phone: (417) 358-6402
Wombat is a young Dutch Shepherd mix pup looking for a family to help him grow up confident and loved. Dutch Shepherds are known for being smart and active, so he’ll likely enjoy playtime and training.
👉 Meet Wombat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Badger
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc
- Phone: (417) 358-6402
Badger is another sweet Dutch Shepherd mix puppy waiting for his own person. With guidance and patience, he can grow into a wonderful companion for an active home.
👉 Meet Badger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squirrel
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc
- Phone: (417) 358-6402
Squirrel is the baby girl of this Dutch Shepherd mix crew. She’s ready for a family who will include her in daily life, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chipmunk
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc
- Phone: (417) 358-6402
Chipmunk is another adorable Dutch Shepherd mix puppy. If you enjoy training and staying active, he could be a great match as he grows.
👉 Meet Chipmunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cooper
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc
- Phone: (417) 358-6402
Cooper is a young hound mix who’s ready to start his next chapter. Hounds often enjoy walks, sniffing adventures, and time with their people.
👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tango
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc
- Phone: (417) 358-6402
Tango is an adult German Shepherd who needs a special home:
- Has significant separation anxiety
- Needs an active family or person familiar with German Shepherds
- Did well in foster with younger children, cats, and other dogs
- Tends to do better with female dogs than males
He’ll do best with someone who is home often, can give him structure, and understands the needs of this smart, sensitive breed.
👉 Meet Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Carthage Humane Society Inc at (417) 358-6402 to ask about visits and the adoption process, or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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