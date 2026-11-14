Looking for a loyal buddy in Carthage, MO? These adoptable dogs at Carthage Humane Society Inc are hoping for a loving home and a fresh start.

Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc

Phone: (417) 358-6402

Wombat is a young Dutch Shepherd mix pup looking for a family to help him grow up confident and loved. Dutch Shepherds are known for being smart and active, so he’ll likely enjoy playtime and training.

👉 Meet Wombat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc

Phone: (417) 358-6402

Badger is another sweet Dutch Shepherd mix puppy waiting for his own person. With guidance and patience, he can grow into a wonderful companion for an active home.

👉 Meet Badger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc

Phone: (417) 358-6402

Squirrel is the baby girl of this Dutch Shepherd mix crew. She’s ready for a family who will include her in daily life, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc

Phone: (417) 358-6402

Chipmunk is another adorable Dutch Shepherd mix puppy. If you enjoy training and staying active, he could be a great match as he grows.

👉 Meet Chipmunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc

Phone: (417) 358-6402

Cooper is a young hound mix who’s ready to start his next chapter. Hounds often enjoy walks, sniffing adventures, and time with their people.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Carthage Humane Society Inc

Phone: (417) 358-6402

Tango is an adult German Shepherd who needs a special home:

Has significant separation anxiety

Needs an active family or person familiar with German Shepherds

Did well in foster with younger children, cats, and other dogs

Tends to do better with female dogs than males

He’ll do best with someone who is home often, can give him structure, and understands the needs of this smart, sensitive breed.

👉 Meet Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Carthage Humane Society Inc at (417) 358-6402 to ask about visits and the adoption process, or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.