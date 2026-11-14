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Carthage
🏥 Carthage, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
12 days ago
Carthage healthcare is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and senior living. If you’re ready to care for your neighbors and grow your skills, these roles are worth a look.
MedSurg Registered Nurse (Weekend Nights)
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Carthage, MO
- Type: Full-time, weekend nights
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about direct bedside care on a MedSurg unit, using the full nursing process. You’ll coordinate with other departments, oversee care from other caregivers, and protect patient rights and privacy.
Highlights:
- Requires 3+ years bedside RN experience
- Active RN license and AHA Healthcare Provider certification needed
- Strong fit if you like autonomy and weekend night shifts
Practice Nurse LPN – Pain Therapy
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Carthage, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an outpatient pain therapy setting, helping with both hands-on patient care and office tasks. You’ll support procedures, prep patients, and keep documentation and records on track.
Highlights:
- Designed for an LPN/MA in an outpatient clinic setting
- MA certification and BLS required for hospital outpatient departments
- Good for someone who likes a mix of clinical and admin work
Personal Care Attendant – Assisted Living
- Employer: Americare Senior Living – Maple Tree Terrace
- Location: Carthage, MO
- Type: Full-time (days/evenings/nights)
- Pay: Starting at $15.00–$15.25/hour
Support seniors with daily living in a warm assisted living community. You’ll help with bathing, dressing, mobility, and social activities while keeping residents safe and comfortable.
Highlights:
- Paid CMA training, plus PTO, health benefits, 401(k), tuition help, free meals
- Flexible shifts and a team-focused environment
- Great entry point if you’re new to healthcare but love working with seniors
Physical Therapist – Full Time
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Carthage, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide assessments and individualized treatment plans for adult and geriatric patients at Mercy’s Rehab Center. You’ll supervise rehab techs and PTAs and work closely with a collaborative rehab team.
Highlights:
- Requires current Physical Therapy license and BLS
- Mercy offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement for eligible staff
- Good fit if you want a stable PT role with strong benefits
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or talent networks you can join.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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