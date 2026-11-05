Carterville seeking applicants for firefighter/EMT list

The City of Carterville Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is accepting applications from qualified candidates to create a Firefighter/EMT Eligibility List for future openings with the Carterville Fire Department from November 5, 2026 through November 19, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and hold an Illinois EMT, Advanced EMT, or Paramedic license or be eligible for Illinois reciprocity. A tentative written exam is set for December 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a tentative physical fitness assessment the same day for those who pass the written exam; applications can be downloaded online, requested by email, or picked up at Carterville City Hall, 103 S. Division St., Carterville, IL 62918, and completed forms must be submitted to City Clerk Khrissy Hollister at khollister@visitcarterville.com or in person, with questions directed to (618) 985-2252. Application packet: Download here. Qualification and testing details: Download here.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Carterville Fire Department