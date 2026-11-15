Several sweet cats in Cartersville, GA are hoping for a safe, loving home. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting and how you can meet them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Etowah Valley Humane Society

Phone: (770) 383-3338

Morrigan is a tiny gray beauty looking for a family to grow up with. She’s young, so she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Morrigan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Etowah Valley Humane Society

Phone: (770) 383-3338

Jesiba is a sleek black kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy and cuddles.

👉 Meet Jesiba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Etowah Valley Humane Society

Phone: (770) 383-3338

Lysandra is a soft gray kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe home to call her own. She’ll need toys, patience, and a cozy spot to nap.

👉 Meet Lysandra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Etowah Valley Humane Society

Phone: (770) 383-3338

Emerie is another adorable gray kitten at Etowah Valley Humane Society. She’s ready to bond with a person or family who can guide her through kittenhood.

👉 Meet Emerie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Etowah Valley Humane Society

Phone: (770) 383-3338

Danika is a fluffy black medium-haired kitten. With her young age, she’ll enjoy playtime and gentle handling as she settles into a new home.

👉 Meet Danika and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Etowah Valley Humane Society

Phone: (770) 383-3338

Hunt is a gray male kitten who’s ready to explore the world from the safety of a loving home. He’ll need play, training, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Hunt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)

Cream/Ivory (mostly) Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cartersville, GA)

House-trained: Yes

Yes Good with: People and other cats

Almond is a very sweet, social adult cat who showed up at a doorstep and made friends right away. He is house trained and loves people and other cats, but his finder does not have the resources to keep him long-term. Almond sounds like a wonderful match for someone wanting an affectionate, easygoing companion.

👉 Meet Almond and contact his current caregiver on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cartersville, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Call Etowah Valley Humane Society at (770) 383-3338 or reach out through the Adoptapet links above to learn more or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.