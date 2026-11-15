Cartersville’s hospital scene is busy and growing, and night coverage is in high demand. If you’re a nurse or pharmacist looking for steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Piedmont HealthCare (Piedmont Cartersville)

Piedmont HealthCare (Piedmont Cartersville) Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Provide emergency care for patients from birth through adulthood, using the full nursing process in a busy ER setting. New grads are eligible, with GA RN license and BLS required; BSN and prior hospital experience are a plus.

Employer: Piedmont HealthCare (Piedmont Cartersville)

Piedmont HealthCare (Piedmont Cartersville) Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Care for critically ill patients in the ICU while keeping a flexible PRN schedule. New grads can apply, but hospital experience is preferred, and you’ll need an active GA RN license and BLS.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: Full-time, likely nights/overnights

Salary: Not listed

Work overnight in a hospital pharmacy, verifying orders, dispensing meds, and monitoring therapy for safety. You’ll collaborate closely with the care team, so an active pharmacist license and strong clinical judgment are key; hospital experience is preferred.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.