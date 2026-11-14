Cartersville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital-based roles to in-home hospice care. If you’re licensed and patient-focused, there’s likely a fit for your skills here.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a pre-op setting doing full assessments, starting IVs, giving meds, and getting patients ready—physically and emotionally—for surgery. Good fit if you’re a licensed RN who likes fast-paced teamwork with surgeons and anesthesia.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Provident Behavioral Health Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day MRI operations while still doing hands-on imaging. You’ll coordinate patient flow, support other techs, and keep quality and accreditation standards on track—great for an experienced MRI tech ready for more leadership.

Employer: Health Marketing

Health Marketing Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide safe, accurate medication therapy—verifying prescriptions, checking interactions, and counseling patients. Ideal if you enjoy clinical problem-solving and working closely with doctors and nurses on treatment plans.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run overnight sleep studies in a hospital setting—setting up equipment, scoring sleep stages, and helping with CPAP/BiPAP titration. Great for experienced sleep techs who like detailed monitoring and calm, night-shift work.

Employer: Prohealth Group

Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support hospice patients at home with personal care, light household tasks, and emotional support under RN supervision. You’ll need CNA, CPR, auto insurance, a valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation—perfect if you want flexible hours and meaningful one-on-one care.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.