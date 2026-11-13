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🚚 Cartersville Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Cartersville’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and they need people who can keep materials moving. If you like fast-paced work and clear results, these logistics roles are worth a look.
Purchasing Specialist / Korean Bilingual (MRO)
- Employer: Qcells Georgia, Inc.
- Location: Cartersville, GA
- Type: Other (full-time style role)
- Salary: Not listed
Handle purchasing for the Hanwha Q CELLS GA Plant, working with machine parts, MRO, and packaging. This role is great if you’re bilingual in Korean, have 2–5 years in purchasing/procurement, and want to work in a high-tech manufacturing environment using SAP and collaborating across teams.
Receiving and Shipping Supervisor - Weekend Shift
- Employer: Pflug Packaging
- Location: Cartersville, GA (in person)
- Type: Full-time, weekend shift
- Pay: $22.00 – $24.00 per hour (about $45K–$50K/year at 40 hrs/week)
Lead the shipping and receiving team, keep inventory accurate, and make sure materials move safely and on time. Good fit if you have warehouse and forklift experience, know inventory/warehouse management systems, and want a supervisor role with steady hours.
Warehouse Operator (操作员)
- Employer: Gofo Inc
- Location: Cartersville, GA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision insurance, relocation assistance
- Schedule: 5:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Run day-to-day warehouse operations like receiving, sorting, staging, and dispatch while leading and training the team. Ideal if you have warehouse/logistics experience, are fluent in both English and Chinese, and like a hands-on, start-up style environment with clear KPIs and safety focus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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