Cartersville’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and they need people who can keep materials moving. If you like fast-paced work and clear results, these logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: Qcells Georgia, Inc.

Qcells Georgia, Inc. Location: Cartersville, GA

Cartersville, GA Type: Other (full-time style role)

Other (full-time style role) Salary: Not listed

Handle purchasing for the Hanwha Q CELLS GA Plant, working with machine parts, MRO, and packaging. This role is great if you’re bilingual in Korean, have 2–5 years in purchasing/procurement, and want to work in a high-tech manufacturing environment using SAP and collaborating across teams.

Employer: Pflug Packaging

Pflug Packaging Location: Cartersville, GA (in person)

Cartersville, GA (in person) Type: Full-time , weekend shift

, weekend shift Pay: $22.00 – $24.00 per hour (about $45K–$50K/year at 40 hrs/week)

Lead the shipping and receiving team, keep inventory accurate, and make sure materials move safely and on time. Good fit if you have warehouse and forklift experience, know inventory/warehouse management systems, and want a supervisor role with steady hours.

Employer: Gofo Inc

Gofo Inc Location: Cartersville, GA (in person)

Cartersville, GA (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision insurance, relocation assistance

Schedule: 5:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Run day-to-day warehouse operations like receiving, sorting, staging, and dispatch while leading and training the team. Ideal if you have warehouse/logistics experience, are fluent in both English and Chinese, and like a hands-on, start-up style environment with clear KPIs and safety focus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.