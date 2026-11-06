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Cartersville
🏥 Cartersville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Care Roles Hiring
9 days ago
Cartersville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to advanced hospital roles. If you’re in medical or caregiving work, there’s likely a fit for your skills right now.
Hospice Registered Nurse (RN) – Day Shift
- Employer: Three Oaks Hospice / Agape Hospice Care Atlanta
- Location: Cartersville / Calhoun, GA (interviews in Woodstock office)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about providing skilled hospice nursing care in patients’ homes, coordinating with a full care team, and supporting families at end of life. Good fit if you have 2+ years RN experience, strong assessment skills, and want meaningful, relationship-based care.
RN Supervisor – Townsend Park Health & Rehab
- Employer: CHSGa – Townsend Park Health & Rehab
- Location: Cartersville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $44.98–$51.35/hour + shift differentials & management add-on pay; weekly pay
This leadership RN role oversees licensed and unlicensed nursing staff in a non-profit rehab/long-term care setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, 7 paid holidays, myFlexPay, and is ideal if you enjoy supervising, care planning, and mentoring staff.
Interventional Neurologist – Neuroscience Service Line
- Employer: Piedmont Healthcare
- Location: Cartersville, GA
- Type: Full-time physician
- Salary: Not listed (described as highly competitive with incentives)
Board-Certified/Eligible Interventional Neurologist role to build and grow a neurointerventional program in a rapidly expanding market. You’ll perform a full range of neuroendovascular procedures, work with a multidisciplinary stroke team, and get sign-on bonus, loan assistance, CME allowance, 401(k) with contribution, and APP support.
PCA – Personal Care Assistant (Home Care)
- Employer: LEXX HOMECARE AGENCY, LLC
- Location: Cartersville, GA
- Type: Full-time, ~35 hours/week, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $13.00–$14.00/hour
Provide in-home support for a male client who smokes, helping with personal care, all ADLs, safety, light housekeeping, emotional support, and rides to doctor visits. Good for someone caring and patient with CPR/First Aid who wants steady daytime hours and a flexible schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—healthcare hiring in Cartersville tends to move fast and new roles pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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