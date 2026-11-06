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🎓 Cartersville Education Jobs with Multiple Openings This Month
Cartersville has some solid education roles open right now, from college support to early childhood leadership. If you like helping students and families, these are worth a look.
Financial Aid Counselor
- Employer: Georgia Highlands College
- Location: Cartersville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,911
Help college students figure out how to pay for school. You’ll review financial aid applications, package awards, and counsel students and parents on FAFSA, loans, grants, and scholarships in a stable state college setting.
Childcare Assistant Director
- Employer: The Sunshine House Early Learning Academy
- Location: Cartersville, GA (605 Henderson Drive)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour and up
Lead in an early learning center, support teachers, and partner with families while helping run daily operations. This role comes with discounted childcare, health benefits, paid time off, and support for growing your education in early childhood.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back soon—schools update openings often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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