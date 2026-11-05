Greenhouse Scholars offers $5,000/yr for GA seniors

Georgia high school seniors can apply for the Greenhouse Scholars Whole Person College Program, which offers mentorship, networking, internships, and up to $5,000 per year for tuition to graduating seniors with a 3.5+ GPA, household income of $80,000 or less, who plan to attend a 4-year college in fall 2027. Part 1 of the application, a short survey and one short response, is due Monday, November 16, and Part 2, including a transcript, two recommendations, and essays, is due December 1. Apply at apply.greenhousescholars.com, schedule questions at gloriacalhoun.youcanbook.me, and view the full Georgia scholarship list at this link.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Harvesting Scholars