🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Cartersville

Cartersville’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: Cartersville, GA

Cartersville, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work a mix of roles like grill, fry station, or guest service, all focused on hot, fresh food and happy customers. Good fit if you like variety, staying busy, and talking with people.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Cartersville, GA

Cartersville, GA Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed) + keep 100% of your tips

Classic sit-down restaurant server role with a focus on warm, country-style hospitality. Weekly pay, same-day pay access, and no tip sharing, plus benefits like health insurance eligibility (even for part-time), 401(k) with match, and 35% employee discount on food and retail.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Cartersville, GA

Cartersville, GA Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Back-of-house role cooking comfort food and keeping the kitchen running smoothly. They’ll train you even if you’re new to restaurants, and offer weekly pay, same-day pay access, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and that 35% employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.