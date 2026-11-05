🏥 Cartersville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Home Care Roles

Cartersville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in hospitals, home care, and senior living. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and skills.

Employer: Navion Senior Solutions – The Fountains of Cartersville

Navion Senior Solutions – The Fountains of Cartersville Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3p–11p) , every other weekend & holiday rotation

, every other weekend & holiday rotation Role: Certified Medication Technician in an assisted living and memory care community, focused on safe med passes and resident care. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, life insurance, and career growth, plus Tapcheck for early access to earned wages.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: 10-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 nights

Pay: About $1,683/week (guaranteed 36 hours)

(guaranteed 36 hours) Role: Med-Surg RN caring for post-op and medical patients, monitoring progress and giving meds in a fast-paced hospital setting. Includes weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, referral bonus, and 401(k).

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: 12-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 nights

Pay: About $1,828/week (guaranteed 36 hours)

(guaranteed 36 hours) Role: PCU RN caring for higher-acuity patients needing close monitoring and teamwork with a multidisciplinary staff. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, referral bonus, and 401(k).

Employer: Piedmont Healthcare

Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: Full-time

Role: Fellowship-trained Breast Surgeon performing mastectomies, lumpectomies, excisional biopsies, port placements, and related procedures. Piedmont highlights competitive salary, comprehensive benefits, Epic EMR, APP and medical oncology support, and physician governance in a large, mission-driven Georgia health system.

Employer: Vital Care Services

Location: Cartersville, GA (in-home)

Type: Part-time (two 8-hour after-school shifts per month)

(two 8-hour after-school shifts per month) Pay: $45.00–$50.00/hour

Role: 1:1 RN care for a 6-year-old with special healthcare needs in the home. Flexible schedule, weekly direct-deposit pay, and a low nurse-to-patient ratio; GA or compact RN license and CPR required, new grads welcome.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Cartersville, GA (home visits)

Type: Part-time

Estimated Full-Time Salary Range: $78,880–$118,320/year (actual pay prorated for part-time)

(actual pay prorated for part-time) Role: In-home Speech-Language Pathologist providing evaluation and treatment for speech, language, cognitive, voice, and swallowing disorders in adults. Requires state SLP license, CCC-SLP, CPR, and reliable transportation; comes with access to a broad benefits and incentive package if eligible.

If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.