🚧 Multiple Welder Openings in Cartersville, GA with Textron

Cartersville’s manufacturing scene is busy, and skilled welders are in demand. If you’ve got MIG experience and like hands-on work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Textron Specialized Vehicles

Textron Specialized Vehicles Location: Cartersville, GA

Type: Full-time, First Shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on golf cars, utility vehicles, and other specialty equipment for a global manufacturer. You’ll read blueprints, run MIG welds, use measuring tools, and handle your own basic equipment maintenance. Requires 2+ years’ welding experience, HS diploma/GED, and passing a MIG weld test.

(Also posted on LinkedIn here: Listing 1 and Listing 2 – same role, different postings.)

If this looks close to what you want, click through, read the full details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.