Carteret’s warehouses and delivery hubs are busy right now, and several logistics employers are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and keeping goods moving, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: GOFO

GOFO Location: Carteret, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Tech-driven last‑mile carrier GOFO needs a Product Operational Specialist to turn station operations into smooth, digital processes. You’ll collect needs from frontline teams, help roll out new product features, analyze system issues, and use data to improve delivery operations. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, 8–20 days vacation, and paid sick leave.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Carteret, NJ (Salt Meadow Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hr + $1.50/hr shift differential

Join global logistics leader DSV on 2nd shift, moving and stacking product with a forklift and helping with shipping, receiving, and inventory. This role is hands-on, with daily equipment checks, warehouse upkeep, and chances for overtime, plus a 401(k) with up to 5% company match and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Carteret, NJ (Salt Meadow Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hr

This inbound Slip Sheet Forklift Operator role is ideal if you’re comfortable with reach trucks and elevated racking. You’ll handle put‑away, picking, inventory, and safety checks, and support a clean, organized warehouse. Comes with health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with company match, plus steady daytime hours.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.