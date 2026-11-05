🚔 Carteret, NJ Security Jobs With Multiple Shifts & $19–$22/hr

Carteret has a steady flow of security openings right now, especially for folks with a couple years of experience and open availability on nights and weekends.

Below are several Allied Universal roles in town, all with clear hourly pay and set schedules so you know exactly what you’re signing up for.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Carteret, NJ (logistics & distribution site)

(logistics & distribution site) Salary: $19.05/hour

Type: Part-time (Fri 10 pm–6 am; Sat 2 pm–10 pm)

(Fri 10 pm–6 am; Sat 2 pm–10 pm) Why it’s worth a look: Night and weekend role focused on screening people and packages at a busy distribution hub. Good fit if you like a structured post, clear procedures, and steady patrol work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Carteret, NJ (tech/media/telecom site)

(tech/media/telecom site) Salary: $21.63/hour

Type: Part-time (Thu, Sat, Sun 12 am–8 am)

(Thu, Sat, Sun 12 am–8 am) Why it’s worth a look: Front desk role where you greet visitors, manage badges, and watch access points. Higher pay for strong customer service skills and comfort with basic computer work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Carteret, NJ (tech/media/telecom site)

(tech/media/telecom site) Salary: $21.63/hour

Type: Full-time (Thu–Sun 12 am–8 am)

(Thu–Sun 12 am–8 am) Why it’s worth a look: Full-time overnight lobby post with steady hours and benefits. You’ll handle visitor check-ins, IDs, and cameras while keeping the entrance calm and professional.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Carteret, NJ (financial institution)

(financial institution) Salary: $22.50/hour

Type: Part-time (Sat & Sun 12 am–8 am)

(Sat & Sun 12 am–8 am) Why it’s worth a look: Weekend overnight patrols with the highest pay on this list. You’ll walk the site, check doors and badges, and log anything unusual.

If any of these fit your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.