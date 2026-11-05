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🚔 Carteret, NJ Security Jobs With Multiple Shifts & $19–$22/hr
Carteret has a steady flow of security openings right now, especially for folks with a couple years of experience and open availability on nights and weekends.
Below are several Allied Universal roles in town, all with clear hourly pay and set schedules so you know exactly what you’re signing up for.
Security Officer Part Time Entry Screening
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Carteret, NJ (logistics & distribution site)
- Salary: $19.05/hour
- Type: Part-time (Fri 10 pm–6 am; Sat 2 pm–10 pm)
- Why it’s worth a look: Night and weekend role focused on screening people and packages at a busy distribution hub. Good fit if you like a structured post, clear procedures, and steady patrol work.
Security Officer Part Time Reception
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Carteret, NJ (tech/media/telecom site)
- Salary: $21.63/hour
- Type: Part-time (Thu, Sat, Sun 12 am–8 am)
- Why it’s worth a look: Front desk role where you greet visitors, manage badges, and watch access points. Higher pay for strong customer service skills and comfort with basic computer work.
Security Officer Front Desk Credential Services
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Carteret, NJ (tech/media/telecom site)
- Salary: $21.63/hour
- Type: Full-time (Thu–Sun 12 am–8 am)
- Why it’s worth a look: Full-time overnight lobby post with steady hours and benefits. You’ll handle visitor check-ins, IDs, and cameras while keeping the entrance calm and professional.
Security Officer Part Time Access Control
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Carteret, NJ (financial institution)
- Salary: $22.50/hour
- Type: Part-time (Sat & Sun 12 am–8 am)
- Why it’s worth a look: Weekend overnight patrols with the highest pay on this list. You’ll walk the site, check doors and badges, and log anything unusual.
If any of these fit your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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