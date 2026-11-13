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📢 Free drive-thru rabies clinic for Carteret County pets Nov. 21
📢 Free drive-thru rabies shots for Carteret County pets
Carteret County Animal Control is holding a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or while supplies last).
Location: Parking lot of the Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges St., Morehead City
Who: Carteret County residents with dogs, cats, or ferrets
Key details:
- Free shots with proof of county residency
- Drive-thru only – you and your pets must stay in your vehicle
- Max 3 pets per family
- Pets must be leashed (6 ft max) or in carriers; cats and ferrets must be in carriers
- Do not attend if you or your pet are feeling unwell
- Follow all signs and staff instructions on site
NC law requires all dogs and cats over 4 months to be vaccinated against rabies and kept up to date.
To report an animal bite or ask about rabies:
Carteret County Health Department: 252-728-8550 (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.)
After hours, weekends, holidays: 252-726-1911
More Info: Carteret County to Host Rabies Vaccination Clinic ...
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