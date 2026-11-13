📢 Free drive-thru rabies shots for Carteret County pets

Carteret County Animal Control is holding a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or while supplies last).

Location: Parking lot of the Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges St., Morehead City

Who: Carteret County residents with dogs, cats, or ferrets

Key details:

Free shots with proof of county residency

Drive-thru only – you and your pets must stay in your vehicle

– you and your pets must stay in your vehicle Max 3 pets per family

Pets must be leashed (6 ft max) or in carriers ; cats and ferrets must be in carriers

or ; Do not attend if you or your pet are feeling unwell

Follow all signs and staff instructions on site

NC law requires all dogs and cats over 4 months to be vaccinated against rabies and kept up to date.

To report an animal bite or ask about rabies:

Carteret County Health Department: 252-728-8550 (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.)

After hours, weekends, holidays: 252-726-1911