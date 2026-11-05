undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Morehead City
📅 Public Human Services Board meeting on Nov. 9, 2026
6 days ago
📅 Public Human Services Board meeting on Nov. 9
The Carteret County Human Services Board will hold its regular quarterly meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
Location:
- Carteret County Health Department
- 3820 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557
The meeting is open to the public, so anyone interested in county human services can attend and listen to the discussion.
If you want to stay informed about local health and human services decisions, add this to your calendar for Nov. 9 at 6 PM and head to the Health Department on Bridges Street.
More Info: Calendar • Board Meeting | Consolidated Human Serv...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.