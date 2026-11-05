📅 Public Human Services Board meeting on Nov. 9, 2026

📅 Public Human Services Board meeting on Nov. 9

The Carteret County Human Services Board will hold its regular quarterly meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

Location:

Carteret County Health Department

3820 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557

The meeting is open to the public, so anyone interested in county human services can attend and listen to the discussion.

If you want to stay informed about local health and human services decisions, add this to your calendar for Nov. 9 at 6 PM and head to the Health Department on Bridges Street.