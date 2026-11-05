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📅 Teen Nintendo Switch Club at Western Carteret Library
3 days ago
📅 Teen Nintendo Switch Club at Western Carteret Library
Teen gamers are invited to the Western Carteret Branch Library for the Nintendo Switch Club.
Come hang out, play games, and meet other teens who love Nintendo. Whether you’re into Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., or just want to try something new, this club is a relaxed place to play, compete, and have fun.
- Date: Friday, November 6, 2026 (with more dates listed on the library site)
- Time: 3:30pm – 5:00pm
- Location: Western Carteret Branch Library (Carteret County Public Libraries)
- Audience: Teens
Just show up during club time and join in the games—no experience needed.
More Info: Western Carteret ~ Nintendo Switch Club - ...
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