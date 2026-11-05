📅 Teen Nintendo Switch Club at Western Carteret Library

Teen gamers are invited to the Western Carteret Branch Library for the Nintendo Switch Club.

Come hang out, play games, and meet other teens who love Nintendo. Whether you’re into Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., or just want to try something new, this club is a relaxed place to play, compete, and have fun.

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026 (with more dates listed on the library site)

Friday, (with more dates listed on the library site) Time: 3:30pm – 5:00pm

Location: Western Carteret Branch Library (Carteret County Public Libraries)

(Carteret County Public Libraries) Audience: Teens

Just show up during club time and join in the games—no experience needed.