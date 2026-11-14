Carson City’s retail scene is busy right now, with a mix of specialty shops and big brands hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: adam and eve

adam and eve Location: Carson City, NV (in-person)

Carson City, NV (in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $50,000/year + bonus (1% of store sales)

Benefits: 401(k) matching, employee discount, paid time off

Hands-on role running an upscale lingerie and sexual wellness boutique. You’ll lead from the sales floor, coach staff, handle scheduling and inventory, and keep the store looking sharp. Requires 5+ years retail management and comfort talking about intimate products in a professional way.

Employer: Boot Barn

Boot Barn Location: Carson City, NV

Carson City, NV Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role focused on keeping inventory accurate and the sales floor stocked. You’ll process shipments, tag and prep merchandise, manage transfers and markdowns, and keep the stockroom organized while supporting a strong customer experience.

Employer: BlueZone Sports

BlueZone Sports Location: Carson City, NV (in-person)

Carson City, NV (in-person) Type: Likely full-time/seasonal (check listing)

Likely (check listing) Salary: $19.00–$24.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision (for full-time), paid time off, employee discount

Great fit if you love the mountains and gear. You’ll help customers choose and fit skis/snowboards, tune and repair equipment, and handle rentals. Needs 1–2 years tech experience, ability to lift 50 lbs, and a friendly, outgoing style.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.