Carson City’s healthcare scene is busy, and local rehab and long‑term care centers are adding more nurses to their teams. If you’re an RN or LPN looking for part‑time work, these roles offer steady hours and hands‑on patient care.

Employer: NorthStar

NorthStar Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the Director of Nursing with day‑to‑day nursing operations in a long‑term care setting. You’ll supervise staff, provide direct resident care, help with care plans, and take part in quality and safety programs—good fit if you like leadership and bedside care together.

Employer: Silver Oak Health & Rehab

Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Part-time, 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Pay: $37.00 – $42.00 per hour

Morning shift role focused on medication pass for rehab and long‑term residents. You’ll give scheduled meds, monitor vitals and blood sugars, document in PointClickCare, and work closely with RNs and CNAs. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Silver Oak Health & Rehab

Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Part-time, 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Pay: $42.00 – $48.00 per hour

Part‑time RN role covering the morning med pass plus resident assessments and follow‑up on changes in condition. You’ll handle injections, treatments, and care coordination with a flexible schedule—nice option if you want strong hourly pay without full‑time hours.

If one of these fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.