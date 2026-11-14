Carson City has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level field work to senior tech roles with big-name employers.

Below are several building & grounds maintenance openings you can scan fast and apply to today.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean, polish, and protect vehicles at customers’ homes or workplaces. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to work on your feet and travel between jobs.

Employer: Fox Pest Control

Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$23 per hour (Carson City)

No experience needed—paid training, company vehicle, gas card, phone, uniforms, and gear all included. Year-round field work with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear growth paths if you like working independently outdoors.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Carson City, NV (Store at 3770 US Highway 395 S)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for bonus incentive)

Senior-level role maintaining and repairing supermarket rack refrigeration and HVAC systems in Walmart facilities. Requires strong commercial HVAC/R experience and EPA certification, with perks like 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, multiple health plans, PTO, Walmart discount, work vehicle, tools, and paid education (Live Better U).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles you can jump to from the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.