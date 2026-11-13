Carson City’s food scene is busy, from late-night pizza to casino dining. Here are a few solid local spots hiring right now.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the bakery team in a busy grocery store, from baking and merchandising to training staff and keeping things safe and clean. This role comes with career growth, a 15% store discount, and access to DailyPay so you can get your earnings faster.

Employer: Pizzava

Location: Carson City, NV (1426 E William St)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.00 per hour + tips (about $3–$4/hr)

Make pizzas, take orders, and keep the shop running at a popular late-night takeout/delivery spot. No experience needed, and you get meal credit, 50% off when off the clock, paid training, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Gold Dust Carson City LLC (Gold Dust West)

Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Not listed (on-site hospitality role)

Not listed (on-site hospitality role) Salary: Not listed

Support the bartenders by stocking the bar, cutting garnishes, and keeping beverage stations clean at a busy casino hotel with bowling, a restaurant, and more. This job stands out for its benefits: tuition reimbursement, 7 paid holidays, vacation after 1 year, 401(k) match, and employee meal discounts.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—hospitality spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.