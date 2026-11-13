Carson City has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from steady retail shifts to flexible field work and fully remote support.

Here are several solid options you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: Compucom

Compucom Location: Remote (US-based), West Coast time

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,250 – $55,000/year + incentive pay

This is an entry-level role handling customer orders, account support, and basic Salesforce cases. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)) and a clear salary range.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Carson City, NV

Carson City, NV Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $26.00/hour

Lead store staff, help customers, and keep the store running smoothly when managers are away. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties plus full benefits in a stable national company.

Employer: Friends in Service Helping (FISH)

Location: Carson City, NV

Carson City, NV Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $12.50 – $13.50/hour

Work Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 9am–5pm at a local thrift store. Great if you like a steady daytime schedule, helping customers, and want health, dental, vision, PTO, and an employee discount.

Employer: RDSolutions

RDSolutions Location: Carson City, NV area

Carson City, NV area Type: Part-time, field-based

Perks: $200 sign-on bonus, paid drive time, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match (part-time)

Visit local stores to scan and collect pricing data using a smartphone app. Good if you want flexible hours, don’t mind being on your feet, and have reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and setup you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.