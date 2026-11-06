🍽️ Carson City Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Carson City’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels, casinos, and care centers all hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Days Inn by Wyndham Hotels

Days Inn by Wyndham Hotels Location: Carson City, NV (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Lead the front desk team and make sure guests have a smooth, friendly stay. Good fit if you have hotel or customer service experience, can work flexible hours, and like solving problems on the spot.

Employer: Silver Oak Health and Rehab

Location: Carson City, NV (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Prepare and serve meals for residents in a healthcare setting, following recipes and food safety rules. Great if you enjoy kitchen work, want steady hours, and like knowing your cooking directly helps people.

Employer: Gold Dust West Carson City (Jacobs Entertainment, Inc.)

Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Part-time

Perks: $200 referral bonus, employee meal discounts, matching 401(k) after 90 days, training and growth programs

Serve drinks and food on the casino floor and in the lounge, keep stations stocked, and help guests with questions. Ideal if you’re 21+, have some cocktail or bartending experience, and like a lively, fast-paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you. And if you apply, do it soon; hospitality roles in Carson City tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.