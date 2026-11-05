🛒 Carson City Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Carson City has some solid full-time retail and customer-facing roles right now, many with good hourly pay and benefits. If you like staying active on your feet and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Ross store, leading the team, handling scheduling and payroll, and keeping the store clean, safe, and easy to shop. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years retail management experience and want a role where you’re trusted to run the store when the manager is out.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.32/hr starting, expected base $16–$25/hr, overtime eligible

Lead a department in a wholesale-style food store: manage inventory, keep shelves full and fresh, and step in as Manager on Duty when needed. Comes with a full benefits package (health, retirement, PTO, stock purchase plan) and is great for someone with 3+ years retail/restaurant/customer service who likes a fast-paced, physical job.

Employer: ECMD, Inc. (100% employee-owned)

Location: Carson City, NV area – field role

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $24.00/hr

Travel between Lowe’s locations in the Carson City area, stocking and merchandising building products like moulding, boards, and stair parts. This role includes a company vehicle, ESOP (employee stock ownership), 401k, and paid time off, and is ideal if you like working independently and don’t mind lifting up to 75 lbs.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Carson City, NV (also serving Gardnerville, NV and South Lake Tahoe, CA )

(also serving and ) Type: Full-time, field sales/merchandising

Pay: $19.50–$20.50/hr + mileage reimbursement

Keep favorites like Oreo, Ritz, and Chips Ahoy! fully stocked and well displayed in local grocery stores. You’ll drive your own car between stores, build displays, place orders on an iPad, and work early shifts with weekend availability. Comes with medical, dental, vision from day one, 401k, bonus eligibility, paid vacation/holidays, and strong growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.