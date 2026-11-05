undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Community Freebies in Carson City — Clothes, Pet Gear & More
Carson City neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from pet gear to clothing and even garden extras. Take a look and see if something here could be useful for your home.
Pet Stairs for Bed
Item: Pet stairs for easy bed access
Condition: Only used a couple of times; from a clean, non-smoking home
Details: Soft and sturdy design. Can be used as two bottom steps (about couch height) or all together for bed height. Measurements are shown in the drawing on the listing.
Location: Riverview, Carson City, NV, near the end of 5th Street & the river
Pickup: Must pick up; message the poster on Nextdoor for more info or if interested
Source: nextdoor.com
Bundle of Girls Clothing
Item: Bundle of girls’ clothing
Sizes: Clothing is 2T, includes a pair of shoes size 7
What’s included: Assorted items like shirts and pants (mixed pieces in one bundle)
Location: Carson City, Carson City, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Men's T‑shirts and Dress Shirts
Item: Men’s T‑shirts and dress shirts
Sizes: A few medium, mostly large and XL
Details: Free bundle of shirts; the poster would prefer one person take them all
Location: Moundhouse, Mound House, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Basket of Overripe Cucumbers
Item: Basket of overripe cucumbers
Details: A basket full of giant cucumbers that might be good for livestock or similar use
Location: Granite Way, Carson City, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Carson City tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.