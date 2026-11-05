🎁 Community Freebies in Carson City — Clothes, Pet Gear & More

Carson City neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from pet gear to clothing and even garden extras. Take a look and see if something here could be useful for your home.

Item: Pet stairs for easy bed access

Condition: Only used a couple of times; from a clean, non-smoking home

Details: Soft and sturdy design. Can be used as two bottom steps (about couch height) or all together for bed height. Measurements are shown in the drawing on the listing.

Location: Riverview, Carson City, NV, near the end of 5th Street & the river

Pickup: Must pick up; message the poster on Nextdoor for more info or if interested

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Bundle of girls’ clothing

Sizes: Clothing is 2T, includes a pair of shoes size 7

What’s included: Assorted items like shirts and pants (mixed pieces in one bundle)

Location: Carson City, Carson City, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Men’s T‑shirts and dress shirts

Sizes: A few medium, mostly large and XL

Details: Free bundle of shirts; the poster would prefer one person take them all

Location: Moundhouse, Mound House, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Basket of overripe cucumbers

Details: A basket full of giant cucumbers that might be good for livestock or similar use

Location: Granite Way, Carson City, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Carson City tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.