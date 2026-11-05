📣 Carson City Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Carson City has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from green energy outreach to big-name corporate careers. Here are a few strong options if you like building relationships and driving results.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Carson City, NV (Remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$130,000 + annual incentive program

Application deadline: November 6, 2026 (may be extended)

You’ll own the commercial performance and go-to-market strategy for two enterprise learning products, including pricing, P&L, and roadmap. Great fit if you have 4+ years in product/portfolio management, are comfortable with data, and want to work at the intersection of AI, career mobility, and enterprise learning.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Carson City, NV (financial centers across the local market)

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping clients in the branch with everyday banking, digital tools, and financial goals while meeting sales and service targets. Good for someone who is sales-driven, tech-comfortable, and able to work weekends/extended hours across different nearby branches.

Employer: CLEAResult

Location: Field-based, Northern Nevada (Carson City/Reno area)

Type: Full-time, salary

Target salary range: $70,000–$75,000 (overall range $59,500–$89,200 USD)

Field role where you manage accounts and grow participation in energy efficiency programs (retail, residential HVAC, and more) across Northern Nevada. Ideal if you like on-the-road work, relationship-building with contractors/customers, and sustainability-focused programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up under the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.