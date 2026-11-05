🏭 Several Manufacturing & Quality Jobs in Carson City, NV

Carson City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and high-tech production. If you like hands-on work, precision, and steady shifts, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Precision Castparts (PCC Structurals – Carson City)

Precision Castparts (PCC Structurals – Carson City) Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-time, Swing Shift (2:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role checking final dimensions on aerospace castings using calipers, micrometers, and other precision tools. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, want to learn blueprint reading, and like the idea of daily overtime pay, bonuses, and solid benefits while you build inspection skills.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level quality role doing in-depth inspections on electronics/tech products for AI and cloud infrastructure. You’ll read blueprints, run first article inspections, help with root-cause investigations, and mentor junior inspectors, with benefits like 401(k) match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Chromalloy Corporation

Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift (3:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.)

Salary: Range not listed; includes $500 sign-on bonus and 2nd-shift differential ($1–$3/hr)

Hands-on metalworking role supporting repair and manufacturing of aircraft engine components. You’ll blend, grind, and finish metal parts, use measuring tools, and work under ISO quality systems, with day-one benefits, bonuses, and growth paths in a global aerospace company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and room to grow once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.