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🏭 Several Manufacturing & Quality Jobs in Carson City, NV
Carson City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and high-tech production. If you like hands-on work, precision, and steady shifts, these openings are worth a look.
Quality Inspector - FDV (Entry Level)
- Employer: Precision Castparts (PCC Structurals – Carson City)
- Location: Carson City, NV
- Type: Full-time, Swing Shift (2:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role checking final dimensions on aerospace castings using calipers, micrometers, and other precision tools. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, want to learn blueprint reading, and like the idea of daily overtime pay, bonuses, and solid benefits while you build inspection skills.
Quality Inspector II
- Employer: Hyve Solutions
- Location: Carson City, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mid-level quality role doing in-depth inspections on electronics/tech products for AI and cloud infrastructure. You’ll read blueprints, run first article inspections, help with root-cause investigations, and mentor junior inspectors, with benefits like 401(k) match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.
Machining Blade Manufacturing – Metal Worker (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Chromalloy Corporation
- Location: Carson City, NV
- Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift (3:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.)
- Salary: Range not listed; includes $500 sign-on bonus and 2nd-shift differential ($1–$3/hr)
Hands-on metalworking role supporting repair and manufacturing of aircraft engine components. You’ll blend, grind, and finish metal parts, use measuring tools, and work under ISO quality systems, with day-one benefits, bonuses, and growth paths in a global aerospace company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and room to grow once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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