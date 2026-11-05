🔧 Carson City NV Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Carson City has a solid mix of hands-on and leadership roles in maintenance right now, from hotels to heavy manufacturing. If you like fixing things, keeping buildings running, or leading a facilities team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Employnet, Inc.

Employnet, Inc. Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in a manufacturing setting, working on mechanical systems, hydraulics, pneumatics, HVAC, and basic electrical. Good fit if you have 1+ year industrial maintenance experience and want to grow your skills with preventive maintenance and troubleshooting.

Employer: Plaza Hotel & Event Center

Location: Carson City, NV 89701

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, vision, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

Hotel housekeeping role where you’ll handle room cleaning, laundry, and guest requests while keeping the property neat and welcoming. Great if you like a fast-paced, guest-focused job and want steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Precision Castparts (PCC Structurals Carson City)

Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role overseeing all facility and equipment maintenance in a manufacturing plant, including capital projects, budgets, and a maintenance team. Best for someone with 5+ years industrial maintenance/facilities experience who’s ready to manage strategy, reliability, and safety—not just do hands-on repairs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.