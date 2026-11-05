🏥 Carson City Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $150K+

Carson City’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for bedside caregivers and traveling therapists. If you’re licensed in Nevada and ready for steady hours, there’s a good mix of travel, facility, and tech-forward roles open.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health

Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Internship | Travel | 14 weeks | 40 hrs/week | Days

Pay: $2,787 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

This 14-week PT travel assignment offers day shifts, weekly pay, and day-one benefits, including housing options and 401(k). Great if you want strong pay, a set schedule, and a recruiter-backed travel experience.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-Time | Travel | 13 weeks | 40 hrs/week | 8-hr shifts

Pay: $2,268–$2,435 per week

Work full-time as a PT at an occupational health center on a 13-week contract, with possible extension. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare

SkyBridge Healthcare Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-Time | Travel | 13 weeks | 40 hrs/week | 8-hr shifts

Pay: $2,625 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Join a 13-week PT travel contract with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and full benefits. Ideal if you want strong recruiter support, bonuses, and experience in a new setting while staying in Nevada.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a busy retail pharmacy, fill and verify prescriptions, counsel patients, and manage tech staffing and inventory. Good fit if you have a PharmD or Bachelor’s in Pharmacy and current NV pharmacist license and enjoy a customer-facing role.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group (Mountain View Health & Rehabilitation)

Location: 201 Koontz Lane, Carson City, NV 89701

Type: Full-Time | 12-hr shifts | All shifts

Pay: $21.00–$25.56/hr + $1.00/hr Eve/Night differential

Provide hands-on care in a rehab/long-term care setting, with 12-hour day or night shifts and shift differentials. Comes with medical, dental, vision, DailyPay, and training opportunities.

Employer: Northstar Post Acute

Location: Carson City, NV

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Support residents with daily care, mobility, vitals, and documentation in a post-acute setting. Great if you’re a licensed NV CNA looking for part-time hours and a slower ramp-up into facility work.

Employer: Circadia Health

Location: Carson City, NV (multiple SNFs within 30–40 miles)

Type: Full-Time | Mon–Fri, in-field

Pay: $120,000–$150,000/year

Blend direct NP care with cutting-edge AI tools in skilled nursing facilities—round on high-risk seniors, act on predictive alerts, and train staff on new workflows. Includes 100% company-paid medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.