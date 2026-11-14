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🛒 Carson Retail Jobs: Multiple Ross Openings Around $17/hr
Carson retail is busy right now, and Ross is hiring. If you like staying active on your feet and helping shoppers, these roles are worth a look.
Early Morning Stock Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Carson, CA
- Salary: $16.90 – $17.40/hour (base pay range)
- Type: Full-time
Early morning role focused on stocking, organizing, and keeping the store clean before the rush. Good fit if you like quieter shifts, don’t mind lifting 20–25+ lbs, and want steady hours with a big, growing retail brand.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Carson, CA
- Salary: $16.90 – $17.40/hour (base pay range)
- Type: Full-time
Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, and keeping the sales floor neat. You’ll be on your feet, greeting shoppers, answering questions, and supporting a busy off-price store with lots of brand-name deals.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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