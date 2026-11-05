🚚 Carson, CA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Carson’s logistics scene is busy right now, with ports, warehouses, and 3PLs all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping freight moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lakeshore Learning Materials

Lakeshore Learning Materials Location: Carson, CA (onsite at HQ)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.36–$30.05/hour (local market range for LA/Orange County; bonus eligible)

You’ll sit at the heart of Lakeshore’s global sourcing team—coordinating projects, handling product samples, tracking shipments, and keeping documentation tight so new learning products hit classrooms on time. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in operations/admin, strong Excel and SAP/ERP comfort, and like bringing order to a busy, growing supply chain. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid parental leave, on-site preschool and gym, and employee discounts.

Employer: GEODIS USA, LLC

Location: Carson, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Lead a global transportation station for a major 3PL, overseeing operations, accounting, and HR for international freight. You’ll manage P&L, keep cargo moving in and out of the country, and stay on top of customs and compliance—ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, 5+ years in international logistics, and 3+ years station management. GEODIS offers health, dental, vision (after 30 days), 401(k) match, parental leave, wellness perks, and career development programs.

Employer: Custom Goods Logistics

Location: Carson, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Step into a lead role in a 3PL transportation team, planning and coordinating daily freight, mentoring coordinators, and being the go-to for shipment issues. You’ll work with carriers, manage load boards and TMS, watch DOT compliance, and back up the Transportation Manager—great for someone with 3–5 years in transportation/dispatch/brokerage and experience with export transload accounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Carson logistics employers often grow fast and like promoting from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.