The new Subaru WRX STI Sport R with the optional rear wing and the manual shifter visible in the background. Subaru

Subaru has introduced what might be the coolest version of the current WRX, and the closest to a full-blown STI. The new WRX STI Sport R for Japan comes fitted with a heavy-duty six-speed manual gearbox derived from the previous STI, combined with rev-matching technology and other refinements.

Until now, buyers in Japan who wanted a VB-generation WRX with three pedals were mostly out of luck. The regular lineup was limited to CVT-equipped models, while the manual WRX STI Sport# edition was limited to 600 units available through a lottery system. The high demand for a stick shift prompted the automaker to reconsider its strategy and unveil a new iteration of the sports sedan.

The project started when Subaru realized that the production line of the gearbox from the long-discontinued VA-generation WRX STI was still functional. That prompted the automaker to assemble a small skunkworks team, tasking them to install the manual into the VB WRX as quickly as possible.

The result is the new STI Sport R trim, serving as the flagship member of the Japanese WRX lineup. Visually, it looks very similar to the previous STI Sport, and nearly identical to the US-spec WRX tS. Highlights include the 19-inch alloy wheels finished in matte gray, the gold Brembo brake calipers, the dark-tinted tailpipes, and the optional rear wing with the right size to support the red STI badge. Furthermore, buyers can spice up the design with a dealer-installed bodykit and differentalloy wheels.

Read more: Neuroscientist Finds Driving A Manual Lights Up A Brain Region Automatics Let Sleep

Same power, stronger gearbox

The Subaru WRX STI Sport R fitted with optional accessories from the official catalogue. Subaru

Unfortunately, the model hasn't gained any power compared to the rest of the WRX lineup, with the turbo 2.4-liter boxer producing the same 271 hp (202 kW / 275 PS) and 277 lb-ft (375 Nm) of torque. However, the mill has been recalibrated for improved response.

The coolest thing about the WRX STI Sport R, is that it borrows the heavy-duty TY85 six-speed manual transmission from the full-blown STI, seven years after its demise. This is stronger than the regular TY75 manual gearbox fitted in the STI Sport# and the tS, with Subaru test drivers claiming it makes a difference in the driving experience. The gearbox has also been evolved and optimized, reducing shift play by up to 60%.

Besides the new-old transmission, the STI Sport R gains Rev Sync rev-matching tech for smoother gear changes, inspired by Subaru's involvement in the Super Taikyu Series. Of course, power is sent to all four wheels with the help of Subaru's Symmetrical AWD system and a viscous limited-slip differential. Finally, the Subaru EyeSight ADAS suite has also been adapted to the manual.

The wheels are shod in Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires mirroring the American WRX tS. The same applies to the sharper electronically controlled ZF dampers and the Brembo braking system with drilled rotors.

Manual saves weight

Details from the Japanese-spec Subaru WRX STI Sport R. Subaru

According to the official spec sheet, the WRX STI Sport R tips the scales at 3,439 lbs (1,560 kg), matching the STI Sport# and being 110 lbs (50 kg) lighter than the CVT-equipped STI Sport.

Inside, we find Ultrasuede upholstery with red stitching. Standard equipment includes the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, and heated seats. The STI-branded Recaro front seats and the Harman Kardon audio system are available as options.

Subaru

Order books for the Subaru WRX STI Sport R in Japan open on November 19, with a monthly sales target of 330 units. The model is priced from ¥5,480,000 ($34,300), making it significantly cheaper compared to the US-spec WRX tS which starts at $44,995.

There is no word from Subaru on whether the TY85 transmission or the new Rev Sync software will migrate to the US lineup. However, we know that the company hasn't stopped experimenting with the current-generation sedan, as our spy photographers have recently caught a mysterious longtail WRX prototype at the Nürburgring.

The new WRX variant is one of three manual Subaru models set to debut by next year, including a lightweight version of the BRZ with sharper aero, and a yet-unnamed five-door hatchback.

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