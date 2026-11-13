CFMOTO's V4SR-RR on the track CFMOTO

Chinese companies haven't only thrown down the gauntlet in the car industry, but they're doing the same in the motorcycle world. One of the nation's major players is CFMOTO, and at the EICMA show in Italy earlier this month, it unveiled its first superbike. Dubbed the V4SR-RR, it has all the makings of being a serious performer. BMW, Suzuki, Honda, Kawasaki, and Ducati had all better watch their backs. Now, this isn't the first Chinese superbike we've reported on, but this one does deliver some world-class specs.

Found at the heart of the V4SR-RR is a naturally aspirated 997 cc V4 that CFMOTO says delivers over 210 horsepower, putting it roughly on par with its rivals in the liter-bike class, like the BMW M 1000 RR and Ducati Panigale V4 S. The engine features a counter-rotating crank just like a Ducati V4, has titanium connecting rods, and the bike has a fancy Akrapovic titanium exhaust. This V4 will also happily spin to 15,000 rpm.

It's not just the engine that should make CFMOTO's latest creation blistering around a racetrack and across a mountain pass. It comes equipped with advanced Ohlins suspension, Brembo Hypure brake components, and is fitted as standard with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 tires. It has a dry weight of 397 pounds (180 kg). By comparison, a Panigale V4 S has a wet weight without fuel of 412 pounds (187 kg).

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Trick aero boosts on-track performance

CFMOTO's V4SR-RR painted in white CFMOTO

Visually, the V4SR-RR screams Ducati, particularly with the shape of its exhaust and tail. Like many European and Japanese superbikes, it also has a heavy focus on aerodynamics and comes fitted with huge winglets extended from the fairings. They don't just look the part, either.

In what appears to be a first for a bike in this class, the V4SR-RR's winglets are actually active, and the angle at which they sit can change. The two sides can even operate independently, shifting downforce to boost performance. Just how well this setup works in the real world remains to be seen, but the Chinese brand says the wings increase front-end downforce by 20%, improving braking performance.

The standard V4SR-RR was showcased alongside an even more track-focused concept known as the Carbon Black. This model rocks a stealthy matte black finish and includes a different Akrapovic titanium exhaust, an STM dry slipper clutch, and carbon fiber panels. CFMOTO has yet to confirm whether this version will be produced. It has also yet to confirm pricing and availability details for the regular version.

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