The world's fastest Plymouth Hemi Superbird heading to auction Mecum Auctions

One of the world's most famous Plymouth Hemi Superbirds is heading to auction in January, and it may leave car collectors wondering if they really need that new Italian supercar. Back in 1975, it hit 220 mph, which is faster than a Lamborghini Revuelto and a Ferrari 849 Testarossa.

While a Hemi-powered Superbird can fetch as much as $1.2 million, this particular American performance car icon is especially noteworthy. It was purchased new by the Lindsley family and used as a land speed racer between 1970 and 1988 at the El Mirage dry lake bed and Bonneville Salt Flats. In 1971, Jim and Larry Lindsley became the first father-son team to break 200 mph with this car, logging a dizzying one-way top speed of 206 mph.

Jim and Larry weren't satisfied. They continued to compete in the Superbird for several years, later swapping in race-prepped engines and, in 1975, breaking the 220-mph barrier. Evidently, the Plymouth's towering rear wing was actually functional and wasn't just there for show.

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Restored to its 1970s racing livery

The world's fastest Plymouth Hemi Superbird Mecum Auctions

Mecum Auctions is selling the car on January 15. Years after the car retired from racing, the original 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 was reinstalled as part of a comprehensive restoration in 2000. Five years ago, it was restored for a second time and now has the same white racing livery that it had in 1970 and 1971. It went on to serve as the official pace car for several NASCAR races at Houston Motorsports Park in 2023.

The car presents beautifully. The white paint appears to be in good condition, as are the chrome rear bumper and the black wheels, shod in Goodyear tires. It's a similar story in the cabin, where the black and white vinyl seats have aged gracefully. A look at the odometer shows the Superbird has been driven just over 14,500 miles. The listing doesn't state whether this is the mileage on the chassis or on the V8 that was reinstalled in 2000. Not only is this an extraordinarily quick car, but Superbirds are super rare, as only 135 were ever built with the original 7.0-liter Hemi V8.

Mecum Auctions

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