Acura Integra 2027 Acura

Acura is leaning on its heritage quite hard for 2027. It's celebrating the 30th anniversary of the DC2 Integra Type R by releasing a new low-production Heritage Edition. On top of that, the regular Type S gets plenty of new standard features. Let's break down everything Acura is giving the Integra for 2027, what fans might still miss, and where you can see this car starting this weekend.

"The original Integra Type R became an icon because it delivered an exhilarating yet attainable, and unmistakably Acura performance experience, and the Acura Integra Type S Heritage Edition is an incredible way to honor that legacy," said Mamadou Diallo, executive vice president of the Auto Business Center at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

"For 2027, we're taking the Integra Type S even further with refreshed styling and more standard features, enhancing the experience of driving the most powerful, best-performing Integra ever." That refreshed styling is where we'll start because it's the most notable thing across the model-year changes.

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Styling

Acura Integras Acura

The 2027 Integra Type S gets gloss black wheels, gloss black mirror caps, and yellow Brembo brake calipers on the outside. In the cabin, buyers will find quite a lot of dark grey now. It's on the shifter, the door trim, the instrument cluster, and even the door handles themselves. Acura offers a few different upholstery options, and each one is updated with new contrasting stripe accents. Those who pick the Ebony upholstery also get contrasting yellow accents. All cars get gloss black climate control knobs moving forward.

There are a few technical changes to consider as well. Memory brake hold makes its debut on the car as does a driver memory seat. When drivers go into reverse, the Integra can now tilt its wing mirrors down automatically to make parking a bit easier on the street. The Heritage Edition goes a little bit further and gets a bit weird. Let's break down the new stuff and how it does or doesn't link back to the DC2 that it's supposed to celebrate.

First, it gets an exclusive new color called Blazing Phoenix Yellow. It's not the same as the original "Phoenix Yellow" that was on the DC2, but Acura calls it a "more vibrant, modern interpretation of Phoenix Yellow." Interestingly, "Phoenix Yellow" wasn't actually available on the car from 30 years ago. It wasn't until 2000 that Acura introduced it, so... that's a touch awkward. The shift knob in the new car is titanium, which is both cool because of the metal itself and because the DC2 Type R had the same thing. What the DC2 didn't have were copper-finished wheels. That seems to be just a styling choice.

That all said, from a styling perspective, there's not a ton here that actually connects the cars. The DC2 Type R was a light two-door sports car, not a heavy four-door sedan. Outside of the badging, there's very little that actually ties these cars together from a design language standpoint.

Other details

Acura Integra wheel and brake caliper Acura

Acura says the new Integra Type S starts at $55,995. The Heritage Edition, limited to just 700 examples, starts at $58,295. Those prices include a $1,395 destination charge. Perhaps most disappointingly, there are no performance improvements to the car for the new year.

That means buyers will continue on with a 320 hp turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 310 lb-ft of torque. It feeds that power to the front wheels only via a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

If that sounds kinda similar to the Honda Civic Type R, that's because this is basically the same car in terms of hardware. There are a few variations. Acura does its own damper tuning. The Civic makes five fewer horsepower, and each car has its own unique exhaust. Those interested in seeing the new Integra up close and personal can do so starting on November 14. It'll be at Super Street After Dark in Santa Ana, CA, and then again at the LA Auto Show late this month.

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