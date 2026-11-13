Honda's CBR1000RR-R HRC Works Edition on the track Honda

In the world of supersport bikes, few models are as iconic as Honda's Fireblade. For 2027, the Japanese brand has redesigned the flagship CBR1000RR-R by boosting performance and even launching a road-going homologation special of its Superbike World Championship racer. While high-revving, naturally aspirated performance cars are becoming scarce, motorbikes are keeping screaming engines alive and well.

All versions of the 2027 CBR1000RR-R, including the standard Fireblade, Fireblade SP, and the Fireblade HRC Works Edition, run a 999 cc naturally aspirated inline-four with 214 horsepower at 14,000 rpm and 84.1 pound-feet of torque at 10,500 rpm. A two-piece intake funnel adjusts the length and diameter of the intake passage depending on vehicle speed, improving power at lower revs. Honda has also improved the bike's throttle-by-wire system for greater response and engine braking.

Honda says roughly 75% of all the CBR1000RR-R's parts have been redesigned for 2027. A new twin-tube aluminum frame sits at the heart of the bike, and the engine cylinder hangers have been improved to retain the same level of torsional rigidity as the old bike, but reduced lateral rigidity by 20%. Honda says this improves cornering performance, which is exactly what you want when riding a bike that's as track-focused as this.

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A road-going race bike

The 2027 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in grey Honda

Engineers have also developed a new swingarm for the Fireblade models that reduces lateral rigidity to improve tire feel. Optimizations have been made to the Showa suspension of the standard Fireblade and the electronically controlled Öhlins suspension of the SP version. A highlight of the updated Fireblade is a lightweight titanium fuel tank that includes an area of exposed titanium, perfect so you can flex on your mates who ride a Kawasaki, Suzuki, or a BMW.

Sitting at the top of the new CBR1000RR-R family is the HRC Works Edition that's essentially as close to a genuine World Superbike as regular folks can get. It comes standard with mechanically adjustable Öhlins NPX front forks and TTX36 rear suspension, in addition to the latest Brembo Hypure Sports brake components.

The track-ready HRC Works Edition is further bolstered by carbon fiber front winglets, a carbon front fender, and a carbon rear fairing. Buyers can also order this version with an HRC Racing Kit that adds a bottom-neutral shift system, head pipe collar, swingarm pivot collar, and PFM-FI and ignition system. If you want the HRC Works Edition, you'd better like red, as that's the only color it'll be sold in. It's also a strict single-seater, so buyers will need to leave their partner at home. The base CBR1000RR-R is the lightest of the trio, weighing in at a claimed 438.7 pounds, while the Fireblade SP is 443.1 lbs, and the HRC Works Edition weighs 440.9 lbs.

Honda

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