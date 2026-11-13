Theon Design's latest Porsche 911 driving Theon Design

Theon Design has established itself as one of the most recognizable names in the Porsche 911 restomodding scene, and its latest creation might just be the most impressive it's built to date. This stunning, one-off commission perfectly combines new materials, an updated design, and a serious powertrain and chassis setup to create what looks like the ultimate driver's car.

Like other projects from Theon Design, this one started with a 964-generation 911 getting stripped back to its bare shell, and then custom carbon fiber body panels were fitted. These new carbon panels strip away roughly 661 lbs (300 kg) from the car and have been painted in a lovely shade of Oak Green Neo Metallic, which is inspired by Porsche's own shade of Oak Green Metallic. Making the car stand out further are a champagne-colored Porsche script and matching 17-inch champagne wheels and brake calipers.

Unlike some others in this field, such as Gunther Werks, Theon Design hasn't chased modern supercar power figures with its reborn 911. It uses a modified naturally aspirated 4.0-liter air-cooled flat-six with 419 horsepower and 322 pound-feet of torque. Those are some serious figures considering the car only weighs 2,535 lbs (1,150 kg). Modern conveniences like drive-by-wire and selectable engine maps have also been added. The engine operates alongside a five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels. It also rocks brake discs and calipers from a 993-generation Carrera RS.

Read more: Why Don't Cars Have 7-Cylinder Engines?

A special 911 like this doesn't come cheap

The rear of Theon Design's latest Porsche 911 Theon Design

Theon Design's upgrades don't stop with fresh bodywork, paint, and an upgraded engine. This car, like all its others, features an overhauled chassis that comes with semi-active TracTive dampers with custom spring rates designed specifically for British roads. It's also been fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport tires with tall sidewalls to boost ride quality.

The interior is also rather special. A set of Recaro CS seats is now fitted up front and wrapped in lovely light-brown leather. This leather continues across the rear seats, door panels, the transmission tunnel, and the lower half of the dashboard. Other surfaces are wrapped in black leather with brown contrast stitching. Theon's attention to detail extends to milled aluminum window switches, a modern climate-control system, and a custom wiring loom that alone saves 55 lbs (25 kg). Unlike a current 911, there are no screens in sight, as this car is all about delivering the purest expression of driving possible.

The British firm will soon have a special 911-based model that's even more exhilarating than this one promises to be. It's working on a new R-branded lineup where models will use a 4.0-liter flat-six with over 500 hp. These models will also go on an even stricter diet and weigh less than 2,200 lbs (1,000 kg). Prices for a 'basic' model like this Oak Green Neo Metallic car start at £435,000 ($576,000).

Theon Design

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