The RS and Trailsport trims of the 2027 Honda Vezel e:HEV in Japan. Honda

The Honda Vezel has recently received subtle model year updates in the Japanese market, but the sporty and adventurous trims of the outgoing model were absent from the lineup. Honda has now corrected this injustice by unveiling an updated RS and a brand-new TrailSport trim. Both are exclusively fitted with the e:HEV powertrain and borrow the simulated gear shifts of the S+Shift system from the Civic and the Prelude.

Let's start with the Honda Vezel e:HEV TrailSport, which is a new addition to the lineup and a follow-up to the TrailSport HRC concept from the Tokyo Auto Salon. The model introduces the rugged treatment to the Fit-based SUV, taking it further than the previously available Active Style accessory package.

The highlight of the exterior is the unique grille with a pair of LEDs looking like position lights. These are combined with orange accents on the fog light garnish and the top end of the grille, black roof rails, and an optional matte black sticker on the hood.

Honda

The TrailSport has a dark-themed interior with contrasting orange stitching and matching seatbelts. The seats combine synthetic leather upholstery with fabric inserts featuring special embroidery and a water-repellent coating. Standard equipment includes a heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, and a power tailgate, although the 9-inch infotainment, the wireless charging pad, and the multi-view camera are available as options.

Read more: Why Don't Cars Have 7-Cylinder Engines?

The flagship RS with a sharper chassis setup

The Japanese-spec 2027 Honda Vezel e:HEV RS. Honda

The flagship variant of the Japanese-spec Honda Vezel is the updated e:HEV RS, building on the sporty trim unveiled after the facelift of 2025. The small SUV retains the dark chrome aero kit of its predecessor, but the 18-inch alloy wheels are now finished in matte black. These are combined with black chrome Honda emblems and a red RS badge mounted on the grille.

Honda has confirmed that the RS-specific lowered suspension and the sharper steering setup are also carried over, promising improved handling compared to the rest of the Vezel lineup.

Moving inside, we find black synthetic leather upholstery with suede inserts on the seats, red and white stitching and piping, a dark headliner, and stainless steel sports pedals. Equipment is even more generous, with the 9-inch touchscreen and wireless charging fitted as standard, although the multi-view system and the premium audio remain optional.

Fake gear shifts from the Prelude

The S+Shift system has been introduced to the TrailSport and RS trims of the Vezel e:HEV. Honda

While the regular Vezel is available with gasoline and hybrid powertrain options, the TrailSport and the RS can only be ordered with the standard 1.5-liter e:HEV setup, which is good for 129 hp (96 kW / 131 PS) and 253 Nm (186 lb-ft).

However, they stand out from lesser trims thanks to the addition of the S+ Shift system. As with the Prelude coupe and the Japanese-spec Civic e:HEV RS, the system coordinates sound effects and torque mapping to simulate stepped gear changes through the steering wheel paddles, despite the lack of a gearbox. Power can be transmitted to the front or to all four wheels.

As reported by Japanese media Creative Trend, the 2027 Honda Vezel e:HEV TrailSport starts at ¥3,439,700 ($21,500) while the 2027 Honda Vezel e:HEV RS is priced from ¥3,830,200 ($24,000). The most expensive member of the lineup is the AWD version of the RS at ¥4,050,200 ($25,300). For context, the cheapest gasoline-powered Vezel starts at ¥2,777,500 ($17,400).

It remains to be seen whether Honda will introduce similar variants of the European Honda HR-V, or if they will remain exclusive to the Japanese market. The current generation of the small SUV debuted in 2021 and received a mid-lifecycle update in 2024.

CarScoops Newsletter?

Read the original article on CarScoops.