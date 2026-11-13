A dark teaser showing the rear of the Lucid Cosmos Lucid

Lucid has dropped a new video that teases its upcoming entry-level Cosmos electric SUV ahead of the car's debut next year. The Cosmos is arguably the most important vehicle the American brand has designed to date and could be make-or-break for Lucid, given that it is still unprofitable after launching and selling the Air sedan and Gravity SUV.

In a promotional video shared on X, Lucid describes how it has "always looked at movement differently." It's a nice video, showcasing the brand's models in a host of different environments, including outdoors, on the beach, and in city centers. The clip then gets especially intriguing toward the end, where a camouflaged prototype of the Cosmos is showcased during winter testing in New Zealand. The video ends with clips previewing the front and rear of the vehicle.

As leaked patent images from earlier this year revealed, the Cosmos will follow a familiar design theme as the Air and Gravity, albeit in a slightly smaller package. The teaser shows a thin LED headlight with an intricate daytime running light pattern. Lucid has also previewed the SUV's rear, which includes an illuminated Lucid badge and narrow LED taillights.

Read more: PHEVs Promised Efficiency, Drivers Are Burning Three Times More Fuel

The Cosmos will use a new platform and drive units

A dark, closeup teaser showing the front light of the Lucid Cosmos Lucid

The shape of the Cosmos's rear end somewhat reminds us of the Genesis GV60. Like that EV, the Cosmos has a small lip spoiler running across the rear and essentially splitting the rear window into two segments. Admittedly, the Lucid does appear longer than the GV60, and the roof seems to sit slightly more upright.

Lucid had originally intended to launch the Cosmos in late 2026, but in August, it confirmed the model won't hit the production line until the second half of 2027. It will be built at the company's AM2 facility in Saudi Arabia, rather than at the Arizona factory that currently builds the Air and Gravity models.

The Cosmos won't simply be a smaller version of the Gravity. Instead, it's going to be the first model underpinned by Lucid's new midsize platform that will also spawn a second EV known as the Earth. This platform will include a new electric drive unit called Atlas. It uses 30% fewer parts than the drive units featured in the Air and Gravity and will also be lighter and cheaper. The Cosmos is expected to initially hit the market with a 69-kWh battery and a targeted driving range of more than 300 miles, and a larger pack may be added in the future.

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