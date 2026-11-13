Rear of Ford's one-off Expedition Tremor Project Overland with awning and roof tent open Ford

Ford has partnered with Fox Factory Vehicles to build the ultimate overlanding version of the Expedition Tremor. It has all the goodies you could ever possibly need for an adventurous camping expedition into the wilderness, yet there's one big issue. This Expedition Tremor isn't a special-edition model you can buy from Ford. Instead, it's a one-off showcase built as a tribute to overlanding culture. If you own an Expedition and want it to look like this, you'll have to do the work yourself.

This build, aptly named Project Overland, has been fitted with the same wheels as a Ford F-150 Raptor R, shod with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires and accompanied by Fox 2.0 Performance Series coilovers to give it a 2-inch lift. It also rocks a distinctive front bumper with a skid plate and a Warn winch. An upgraded intercooler has also been installed.

All of that builds on what the Expedition Tremor already gets from the factory, including a rear skid plate, running boards inspired by the Raptor models, and up to 10.6 inches of ground clearance. This Tremor has all the right stuff to tackle even the harshest conditions and terrain. It also looks cool as hell.

Read more: Too-Bright Headlight Debate Heats Up, But Data Points To A Deadlier Threat

The perfect Expedition to go camping

front three quarter of Ford's one-off Expedition Tremor Project Overland Ford

The unique exterior finish is perhaps the most striking element of Project Overland. While most of the body is finished in white, the roof, pillars, and liftgate are black. The Expedition also wears black and orange stripes running along the sides. It is equipped with new LED roof lights and ditch lights, and includes a large roof rack with Tred Pro recovery boards.

To ensure the Expedition can serve as a proper home away from home, it includes a Yakima SkyRise HD rooftop tent, an OverNOut awning, a ladder, and liftgate side curtains. The cabin has also been upgraded with new auxiliary switches and re-trimmed black leather front seats with orange accents and contrast stitching.

Just as with the Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept before it, Ford shoppers cannot buy an Expedition Tremor like this off a dealership lot, but many of the accessories featured are available directly from Ford. These include the rooftop tent, the liftgate side curtains, and the roof rack. Those really committed to mimicking Project Overland's look can also buy Ford F-150 Raptor R wheels for $2,730. Other accessories like the lights, winch, and recovery boards are available from third-party suppliers.

Ford

CarScoops Newsletter?

Read the original article on CarScoops.