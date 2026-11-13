A teaser of the new Honda CR-V badge Honda

Honda has confirmed that the next-generation CR-V will arrive next year and be sold exclusively as a hybrid. It will bolster the brand's efforts to compete with the Toyota RAV4, which is also sold solely as a hybrid in the U.S. The compact crossover will also be the first Honda to launch with its latest-generation two-motor hybrid system.

The Japanese marque has teased the new CR-V with a single image showing the updated badge. Dealers who were recently shown the next-gen CR-V at a retailer meeting in Las Vegas said the new model will include thin LED headlights, a full-width LED light signature at the rear, and "muscular rear haunches," Auto News reports. While we will have to wait a little longer to see the new CR-V in person, Honda has already published several important details about its platform and powertrain.

Underpinning the SUV will be Honda's all-new mid-size architecture that was announced 12 months ago. A new structure and engineering methods have allowed Honda to save 198 lbs (90 kg) from its current hybrid platform, and Honda wants more than 60% of parts to be shared between the models built on it, which should help cut costs.

Honda

The platform has been developed to be more rigid in some areas and less rigid in others than the current architecture, allowing for more flex during cornering to "realize an unprecedented level of driving stability and a sporty and pleasant driving experience." The platform will also incorporate Honda's new Motion Management System to control posture and the same advanced pitch control technology as the Accord and Prelude.

Read more: PHEVs Promised Efficiency, Drivers Are Burning Three Times More Fuel

The CR-V powertrain will be built in the U.S.

The current Honda CR-V Hybrid Artistic Operations/Getty Images

Honda's new hybrid system also promises to be an improvement on the outgoing system. Known simply as the Honda Hybrid, this powertrain will drive 15 next-generation hybrid models launching by March 31, 2030. The hybrid will include a new 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder with direct injection and a pair of updated electric motors. The manufacturer claims the next-gen Honda Hybrid system will cost 30% less to produce than the current hybrids and improve fuel economy by over 10%. The new CR-V will also be equipped with Honda's latest electric all-wheel-drive system.

"With a 100% hybrid powertrain, the next-generation Honda CR-V will further expand the appeal of America's most popular SUV as demand for hybrid-electric vehicles reaches record levels," Luis Guerra, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, said in a statement. The current CR-V is on track to surpass 400,000 sales for the third consecutive year.

Honda has confirmed the new CR-V will be built at its factories in Ohio, Indiana, and Canada. Its new Honda Hybrid powertrain will also be manufactured at the Honda Transmission Plant in Ohio, while the new four-cylinder engine will be built at the Anna Engine Plant, Honda's largest auto engine plant anywhere.

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