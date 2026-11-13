The Koenigsegg Jesko 125 is painted in a Skumpa shade with a green-tinted carbon fibre centre stripe. Koenigsegg/Facebook

Koenigsegg has delivered the final Jesko, closing the curtain on its flagship hypercar after a production run of 125 units. The last example is a low-drag Absolut variant with a unique specification, dubbed Jesko 125.

While Koenigsegg didn't mention the buyer's name on its social media post, a video that surfaced online suggests it was commissioned by Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev. The former world No. 1 accepted the keys in a special ceremony, which took place at the Koenigsegg factory in Ängelholm, Sweden.

The exterior of the Jesko 125 is finished in a champagne-style shade called Skumpa, with a green-tinted carbon fiber central stripe inspired by the Regera. We can also see exposed carbon fiber on the five-spoke wheels at the front axle and aero covers at the back, matching the splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser.

Inside, there is a healthy amount of green-tinted carbon, combined with brown and beige leather upholstery. Finally, the metal accents are finished in rose gold, and there is a "125" script on the seatbacks.

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A record-setting hypercar

Interior details of the Koenigsegg Jesko 125. Koenigsegg/Facebook

The Jesko, which is named after Christian von Koenigsegg's own father, was originally introduced in 2019, although deliveries didn't start until 2023. The successor to the Agera is powered by a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 engine producing up to 1,600 horsepower (1,193 kW / 1,622 PS) and 1,106 pound-feet (1,500 Nm) of torque when running on E85 fuel. The mill is mated to Koenigsegg's nine-speed multi-clutch Light Speed Transmission (LST), sending power to the rear axle.

Buyers had a choice between Jesko Attack and Jesko Absolut with different body kits, prioritizing handling and top speed, respectively. The Absolut came with a simulated top speed of 330 mph (531 kph) that has yet to be confirmed in real-world tests. However, the Jesko has broken several records, including setting the world's fastest 0-400-0 kph (0-249-0 mph) time in 25.21 seconds, and hitting a production-car record of 189.76 mph (305.39 kph) at the end of an 8.54-second quarter-mile run.

With a production run of 125 units, the Jesko was Koenigsegg's highest-volume two-seat hypercar, surpassing the CC8S (six units), the CCR (14 units), the CCX family (49 units), the Agera family (65 units), and the Regera (80 units).

Unfortunately, Koenigsegg has yet to confirm the development of a direct successor to the Jesko. The company remains busy with the four-seat Gemera, which recently entered production, while building the remaining allocations for the limited-production CC850 and CCGT1 hypercars. Both keep the Jesko's underpinnings alive, including its carbon fiber monocoque and twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8, as does the track-focused Sadair's Spear, a Jesko variant whose deliveries follow the standard car's 125-unit run.

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