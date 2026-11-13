The upcoming Ultra-Wide GT-Rs by Khul based on the R32 and R34 generations Kuhl Racing / Facebook

Japanese tuner Kuhl Racing is working on several models for the 2027 Tokyo Auto Salon, as part of its "All Nissan Project." Following the sporty and off-road packages for the Armada SUV, the company has previewed a pair of Ultra-Wide Skyline GT-Rs, based on the iconic R32 and R34 generations unveiled in 1989 and 1999, respectively.

The new bodykits tap into early-2000s tuning culture, evoking memories of customization options from the Need for Speed: Underground gaming series. The Japanese sports cars ride on large alloy wheels with a seven-spoke design, featuring a dark gray finish on the R32 and a gold finish on the R34.

In both cases, the treatment includes sharp splitters, side skirts, rear diffusers with aerodynamic fins, and identical rear wings with angular endplates. Still, the highlight is the boxy fender extensions with integrated vents, justifying the Ultra-Wide moniker of the styling packages.

The R34 wears a redesigned front bumper with modernized intakes, while the older R32 adopts sharper cutouts on the rear fenders. The models are painted in a silver shade, although it's not clear if the physical prototypes will get different colors.

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What about the underpinnings?

Renderings of the upcoming widebody R32 GT-R By Kuhl, based on CAD files. Kuhl Racing / Facebook

Kuhl didn't specify whether the upcoming R32 and R34 prototypes will feature any performance modifications to match their aggressive stance, aside from the larger tailpipes visible on the renderings. What the renderings do show is that the tuned GT-Rs will ride on lowered suspensions with significantly wider tracks.

In stock form, both generations of the GT-R came with a twin-turbo 2.6-liter inline-6 engine, officially rated at 276 horsepower (206 kW / 280 PS) due to Japan's unofficial gentlemen's agreement between local brands. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via a five-speed manual on the R32 and a six-speed manual on the R34.

We will learn more about the modified GT-Rs at the 2027 Tokyo Auto Salon. It will be interesting to see whether the kits will be offered for sale following their public debut, something that might depend on the public reaction. The company will likely share progressive development updates as the models enter the prototype stage over the coming months.

This is not the first time Kuhl has presented a widebody kit for a GT-R. At the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, the company revealed a heavily modified R35 GT-R with a custom widebody package, an Elegant Gold finish, and a set of Verz-Krone alloy wheels. Way back in 2016, Kuhl showed a gold-engraved GT-R with 820 hp, which was later listed for sale in Dubai with an asking price of $550,000.

Kuhl Racing / Facebook

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