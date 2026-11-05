BMW's Smallest SUV Getting Neue Klasse Treatment As 2028 iX2

The front three-quarter of the facelifted BMW iX2 Baldauf

Ushered in by the second-generation iX3, BMW's Neue Klasse design philosophy abandons the brand's gargantuan front kidney grilles in favor of smaller ones, and an overall sleeker and more restrained design. Since the iX3, we've seen this new design language adopted by the i3, 7 Series, and the X5. Soon, the X2 will follow them into this new design era.

As we showed with spy shots back in July, all combustion-powered versions of the X2 are getting the new design. Now, for the first time, we can see the all-electric iX2 with these visual updates. Rather than an all-new generation, like the iX3, this new model is only a mid-cycle facelift, which explains why the overall shape and size of this updated model is virtually identical to the outgoing iX2.

BMW's designers have worked to overhaul the SUV's front fascia, incorporating the same small kidney grilles as other Neue Klasse models, as well as all-new headlights. One image shows the front turn signal enabled and previewing the LED daytime running light. While it's hard to say for sure, it looks like it adopts a V-shape. By comparison, the new iX3 DRLs are a diagonal slash, while the X5 has X-shaped light signatures.

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A new rear and a familiar platform

The rear three-quarter of the facelifted BMW iX2 Baldauf

BMW hasn't bothered tweaking the SUV's unflattering rear window and decklid spoiler, so the new iX2 still looks unnecessarily chunky. We can see there are new taillights, although the overall shape of them appears similar to the current model. What is different is the layout and shape of the LEDs, as they've been updated to better suit the Neue Klasse era. This being the electric iX2, there are obviously no tailpipes in sight.

These photos provide a glimpse of the iX2's updated interior. Like other Neue Klasse era models, we can see it includes BMW's new Panoramic iDrive system stretching across the width of the dashboard. It also has the same angular central infotainment display and will likely hit the market with the same odd four-spoke steering wheel as the iX3. Given the all-new interior layout, the updates made to the new iX2, and the combustion-powered X2, will be substantial considering this is only a facelift.

With that being said, interested buyers shouldn't expect the new iX2 to debut with the latest-generation batteries and electric motors as the iX3. You see, while it will include the Neue Klasse design, it isn't expected to be based on the Neue Klasse platform and will use the current FAAR architecture. This new model will likely continue to be offered in eDrive20 and xDrive30 configurations, depending on the market. The first of those delivers 201 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque, while the xDrive30 has 308 hp and 364 lb-ft. Both share the same compact 66.5-kWh lithium-ion battery. BMW may choose to increase the same of the iX2's battery pack, though that's yet to be confirmed.

Baldauf

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