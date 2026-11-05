Chevy Dealer Wants To Sell A Corvette ZR1X With A $400,000 Markup

A red Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X at a racetrack Chevrolet

It's hard to describe a car like the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X as a bargain. After all, this mid-engined, V8-powered monster starts at $212,195, putting it far out of reach for most of us. However, compared to the multi-million-dollar hypercars that the ZR1X's performance is comparable to, it is surprisingly good value. We're not sure the same can be said about this particular ZR1X listed for sale at a Chevy dealership in Arkansas.

A pair of images of this wild, bright Red Mist Metallic Corvette ZR1X were recently shared on social media, and while the car itself is striking, that's not what has got people talking. Instead, it's the fact that George Nunnally Chevrolet has slapped the American supercar with a staggering $400,000 markup. We get it, ZR1Xs have been trading hands for silly money in recent months, but we're not so sure the Corvette represents good value at this price point.

The ZR1X in question is a loaded-up Convertible with the 3LZ package, a Jet Black interior, and has an MSRP of $296,445. Add the $400,000 mark-up on top of that, and you're looking at a ZR1X that costs $696,445. In the window sticker, the dealer describes the markup as an "Exclusive Market Value Adjustment," and calls it a "Tier-1 Production Allocation, Extreme Exclusivity, and Hypercar Demand Premium." Use as many adjectives as you'd like, because there's no way to justify this kind of price.

Read more: Neuroscientist Finds Driving A Manual Lights Up A Brain Region Automatics Let Sleep

You can get an Italian supercar for the same price

The dealer also describes the ZR1X as being built in "strictly limited production quantities from Bowling Green Assembly, [and] market adjustments reflect authentic real-time secondary and primary market demand." Though it's true there's strong demand for the flagship, all-wheel drive Corvette, it isn't a special edition, and production isn't being strictly limited by the company.

A budget of $700,000 can buy you some pretty remarkable supercars in the United States. Cars that come to mind include the Lamborghini Revuelto, priced from a touch over $600,000, and the Ferrari 849 Testarossa that starts at approximately $565,000. Admittedly, the ZR1X offers similar performance to those two, but no Corvette could ever match the cachet of an Italian supercar.

George Nunnally Chevrolet's website doesn't currently have this Corvette ZR1X listed, although we're not sure why. For those who are legitimately in the market for a ZR1X, it's worth noting there's no guarantee this model will remain the C8 flagship until the all-new, C9-generation arrives. Last year, Corvette chief engineer Tony Roma said the ZR1X "is not the end of the story," prompting speculation a new model could sit above it. One possibility is for a future Corvette version to use the new 6.7-liter V8 and couple it with the same twin-turbo and hybrid all-wheel drive setup as the existing ZR1X.

CarScoops Newsletter?

Read the original article on CarScoops.