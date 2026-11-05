Ford's Bronco Frostwarden Is A 1,200 HP Beast We Wish We Could Buy

Ford's Bronco Frostwarden while off-roading Ford

This is Frostwarden. The oddly named Ford is the most radical interpretation of a modern Bronco ever built, making the Raptor feel like a base model by comparison. This insane Bronco, unveiled at SEMA, will not hit the production line, though you can buy the engine that powers it directly from Ford. We're crossing our fingers that at least one Bronco owner builds their own version of this concept, perhaps with the same engine.

The Bronco Frostwarden's highlight is the powertrain. It debuts Ford's all-new Megazilla 2.0 V8. This is the most powerful crate engine Ford Racing has ever built and has almost double the power of the original Megazilla released in 2022. Like that engine, this new one displaces 7.3 liters, and now includes a stronger block, upgraded pistons, larger fuel injectors, and a new belt drive and damper. Most importantly, it's topped with a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. This monster of an engine has over 1,200 horsepower and more than 1,000 pound-feet of torque.

Ford's popular Jeep Wrangler rival was the obvious choice for debuting the new Megazilla 2.0. The company's team has created a special Bronco Arctic search-and-rescue off-roader capable of traversing almost any terrain, and having the power to back it up.

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There's nothing that can stop this Bronco

The rear of Ford's bronco Frostwarden Ford

The Bronco Frostwarden sits much higher than a typical Bronco thanks to advanced portal axles and huge 42-inch mud-terrain tires. Its bodywork is similar to the Raptor, but Ford has made some changes. For example, the flared arches are different, ensuring there's enough space to accommodate the tires. Bilstein suspension plays an important role in the overall package, and the Bronco's exterior is adorned with special accessories, perfectly fit for a dramatic SEMA project like this.

A winch sits behind the new front bumper, and a large yellow LED light bar sits above the windshield. A steel roof rack doubles as a spare-wheel carrier, and steel cross members run alongside the pillars to keep occupants safe should the Bronco ever find itself on its roof. A bunch of accessories have been added, including recovery tracks, spare fuel canisters, and roof boxes.

Ford

You can't mistake the cabin of this one-off Bronco for a regular model, with the seats, door panels, and dashboard featuring new black and yellow upholstery. Ford has also fitted a new steering wheel with carbon fiber accents and a large Megazilla badge.

Speaking with Street Muscle Magazine, Ford Racing Parts Product Manager Michael Goodwin says he tasked his engineering team with creating a 1,200 hp engine based on the Megazilla's 7.3-liter platform, and this is what they came up with. Beyond the 7.3-liter mill now sporting a Whipple supercharger, it includes a custom camshaft, ARP 2000 head studs, aluminum heads, and Callies H-beam connecting rods. According to Goodwin, the engine is a "natural candidate for trucks and street rods," so expect to see many wild builds using this engine in the coming years. Bring it on.

Ford

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